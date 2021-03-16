Nigeria to Reopen Enugu, Kano, Port Harcourt Airports for International Flights

Pixabay
(file photo).
16 March 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nike Adebowale

President Muhammadu Buhari had in March 2020 ordered the suspension of international flights to limit the spread of the virus and halt imported cases.

The Nigerian government has announced dates for the resumption of international flights at the Enugu, Kano and Port Harcourt airports.

"We will be opening Enugu airport on the 3rd of May 2021, Kano on the 5th of April, 2021 and Port Harcourt on the 15th of April, 2021 for international flights," the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika said at the weekly briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Monday.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in March 2020 ordered the suspension of international flights to limit the spread of the virus and halt imported cases.

While domestic flights were also suspended, it resumed in September 2020. The Nigerian government later approved the reopening of International flights in batches beginning with Lagos and Abuja international airports.

Mr Sirika said there have been agitations for the government to reopen the airports for international operations.

"It takes a tremendous amount of work, appropriation in the management of this virus to be able to open departure and other areas of entry," he said.

"We will do only at a time what will be good for the management of this virus, it is very painful especially for us in civil aviation to have our airports closed and our direct source of income affected as we are finding it extremely difficult to pay salaries."

Mr Sirika said efforts are ongoing to ensure smooth and safe operations when the airports finally reopen.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
Jubilation for Nigeria as Burna Boy, Wizkid Win Grammys
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.