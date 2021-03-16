Namibia: I'm Incapacitated On Unruly MPs, Katjavivi Says

SPEAKER of the National Assembly Peter Katjavivi says he cannot fully implement the rules and orders meant to maintain decorum in the house and keep politicians in check during parliamentary proceedings because of the non-existence of a privileges committee.

Katjavivi yesterday blamed political parties for playing dirty politics by delaying the formation of this committee.

"The committee, will hopefully be formed shortly. As you may be aware, some political parties caused the delay of the formation of parliamentary standing committees including the privileges committee. Under these circumstances, we can only use the privileges committee once it is constituted," Katjavivi said.

He was responding to claims by environment minister Pohamba Shifeta that the speaker had miserably failed to implement standing rules to maintain order during proceedings.

This committee is crucial, especially when parliamentary proceedings have been turned into chaotic gatherings with politicians constantly insulting each other as well as threatening physical violence.

The speaker also debunked the narrative that parliamentarians are free to say anything during proceedings because they enjoy parliamentary immunity.

He said parliamentary immunity "does not entail misbehaviour and unruly conduct by MPs". Once the privileges committee is in place, Katjavivi said unruly MPs will be called to order and held accountable.

"However, even in the absence of the committee, parliamentary rules and the code of conduct are very clear on the ethical behaviour of an MP These rules also outline penalties for misconduct," he said.

Landless People's Movement MPs, Henny Seibeb and Bernadus Swartbooi and environment minister Shifeta have of late been embroiled in wars of words, with Seibeb particularly challenging the minister to a fist fight. In the latest fracas, Shifeta and Swartbooi almost got into a fight shortly after failing to resolve their differences during a parliamentary session.

Shifeta on Friday said MPs no longer discuss important issues because most of the time, they are engaged in personal insults and insignificant debates while "the presiding officer looks on".

"The opposition has adopted a strategy to disrupt the house. In fact, they are not there to enrich the debates. They are there to make Swapo look like we have no control of the house," he said.

He said the provocative conduct of the LPM MPs has been blessed by Katjavivi who is reluctant to use punitive measures at his disposal.

Shifeta said he has engaged Katjavivi at numerous occasions to urge him to utilise the National Assembly's privileges committee which is empowered to deal with unruly MPs.

These requests, Shifeta said, have fallen on deaf ears.

This committee, according to Shifeta, has the power to discipline MPs who misbehave during parliamentary sessions.

"I have been engaging the speaker to invoke the rules but nothing is happening. How can somebody just take the floor and say 'Shifeta you are a rapist'? We need to regulate our affairs internally without having to go to courts. But now, people are going to courts, not because they want to, but because the rules are not being implemented," Shifeta said.

Shifeta who himself has been disruptive at some point added that his interventions have been prompted by the inactiveness of "the presiding officer" [Katjavivi].

"We want the house to get to normalcy. Offensive language is being used even against senior Swapo leaders who are not members of parliament. We will not allow personal attacks against anybody. The speaker has the discretion to refer these matters to the committee which can deal with these things and resolve them," he said.