Uganda: Panic As Masaka Registers Seven Fresh Covid-19 Cases

Panic has again gripped authorities in Masaka District following a reported resurgence in new Covid-19 infections.

This- after the district recorded seven fresh Covid-19 cases in a space of two days after several weeks without registering a single case.

According to the Masaka District Health Officer Dr Faith Nakiyimba, one of the latest Covid-19 victims is a man that was being held at Masaka Central Police Station while some are priests from one of the Catholic parishes in Masaka Diocese which she did not mention. The other case is of a health worker.

However, Dr Nakiyimba said they have isolated the victims in their homes since they are not seriously ill as they are being monitored by health workers through the home-based care programme.

"These figures are real. Some people might think we are giving these (Covid-19 cases) figures to put them on tension so that they embrace the ongoing vaccination. That is not true," She said during an interview on Sunday.

"Let the public embrace this vaccination programme and also adhere to the set Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)," she added.

The latest Covid-19 cases come at a time when Masaka Regional Referral hospital management was in advanced stages of closing the Covid-19 treatment centre to allow mental patients reoccupy their building.

The district mental health unit was in 2020 relocated to Kyabakuza Health Centre II, which is about five kilometers away when the country experienced a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Masaka Regional Referral Hospital Director, Dr Nathan Onyachi, said health workers at the regional Covid-19 treatment centre are ready to handle new patients seeking treatment.

The district last week received 4,630 doses of Covid-19 vaccine under the first phase of vaccination which targets most-risky populations and frontline professionals including health workers, police officers and teachers.

Sister Barbra Kaitesi, the coordinator of the vaccination programme in Masaka District said they are targeting at least 1000 health workers both in government and the private facilities.

Masaka Regional Referral hospital has since March last year registered at least 224 cases, 209 were treated and recovered, 11 were referred to Mulago National Referral hospital after developing severe breathing complications . The entire sub region has since recorded 34 deaths.

Uganda which recorded its first Covid-19 case on March 21 last year, has 40,544 Covid-19 cases, 334 deaths and 15,095 recoveries as of March 14, 2021.