Uganda: New Machines Installed to Sort Out Lira Water Scarcity

By Patrick Ebong

The National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) through the Ministry of Water and Environment last Friday commissioned six machines to curb water scarcity in Lira City.

The two new pumps and four generators installed at Kachung water treatment plant in Agwata Town Council in Dokolo District were commissioned by Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, the minister of Health, who is also the Lira City Woman Member of Parliament-elect.

The machines include two new pumps of 300 cubic metres per hour, and four generators of 650KV, 600KV, 450KV and 400KV.

Mr Gerazio Tukahirwa, the NWSC Lira area manager, said: "We have installed four new generators and two pumps that will help in improving the production capacity of water supply in Lira thus helping to curb the problem of water crisis."

Mr Tukahirwa said they would operate at half capacity whenever there was power outage.

He revealed that in February last year, they procured nine pumps but the Covid-19 outbreak in March made it hard for the supplier to deliver them.

Dr Aceng pledged to ensure that the pumps are delivered.

"I want to commit that you will get your pumps but first I want to appreciate you [NWSC] for the two pumps that you have installed because the people of Lira must have water and I am glad you have installed them so I will follow up on the others," she said.

Mr Mike Olwa Ogwang Veve, the Lira City interim mayor, applauded NWSC.

"We had advocated for water supply in this town since 2017 but today 2021, we are realising the efforts done by NWSC to help curb the problem," he said.

Residents of Lira City have been grappling with water scarcity since February. People would either trek long distances in search of water or meet the high costs of paying boda bodas to fetch water.