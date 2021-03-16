Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records 238 New Cases, Three Deaths

The 238 new COVID-19 cases were reported from 17 states.

Nigeria on Monday recorded 238 new COVID-19 infections in 17 states as concerns about the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines the country received almost four million doses of deepens.

The new daily figure is higher than the 120 cases reported a day earlier as the lowest figure this year.

Monday's figure raised the total number of infections in the country to 160,895.

This is according to an update published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Monday night.

After reporting an average of 1, 000 infections daily between December 2020 and January, infection figures have relatively dropped with daily cases hovering between 120 and 709 in the past three weeks.

The death toll from the disease has reduced a bit. No death was recorded on Sunday.

According to the NCDC data, three fatalities were recorded on Monday raising the fatality tally to 2,016 in total.

Specifics

The 238 new cases were reported from 17 states - Lagos (72), Kwara (28), Bauchi (19), Kaduna (19), Edo (17), Ogun (15), Nasarawa (13), Rivers (10), FCT (9), Ondo (8), Akwa Ibom (5), Gombe (5), Niger (5), Osun (5), Plateau (4), Oyo (3), and Kano (1).

Lagos had the highest figure on Monday with 72 new cases followed by Kwara and Bauchi with 28 and 19 infections respectively.

Since the pandemic broke out in Nigeria in February last year, the country has carried out over 1.6 million tests.

More than two-thirds of the over 160,000 people infected by COVID-19 in Nigeria have recovered after treatment.

According to NCDC data published Sunday night, a total of 145,752 have recovered after treatment.

Meanwhile, over 18,000 infections are still active in the country.

Vaccination

Nigerian authorities on Monday said at least 8,000 Nigerians have received their first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines thus far.

The Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib, while speaking at the weekly briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, on Monday, said no serious adverse effects have been reported from those who have been vaccinated.

Elsewhere around the globe, especially in Europe, the Oxford vaccine is raising serious concerns as more than a dozen countries have halted its rollout over reports of blood-clotting.

Germany, France, and Italy on Monday joined a growing list of countries to temporarily suspend

the administration of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

On Sunday, the Netherlands joined Ireland in suspending the use of the vaccine following further reports of blood clots in people who have received it in Norway and Denmark.

The Dutch health ministry Sunday evening said the move was precautionary as there was no proof yet of a direct link between the vaccine and reports of possible side-effects from Norway and Denmark.

But the World Health Organization (WHO) and European regulators have assured that the vaccines are safe and expressed confidence in it.

The Nigerian government has also assured of its safety as the country distributes almost four million doses of the vaccine to states.

"it is important to clearly state that Nigeria did not receive any doses from the batch of vaccines which is at issue," a statement signed by Mohammed Ohitoto, the head of its public relations unit, the NPHCDA said, implying that the vaccines are in batches.