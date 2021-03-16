Zimbabwe: Kadoma Fails to Deliver Sewer Site

16 March 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Kadoma City that promised 18 private land developers a site for the construction of sewer ponds to connect more than 10 000 new stands to the city's waste management system several years back, is yet to fulfil the promises, The Herald Finance & Business has been told.

The council had agreed to join hands with 18 private land developers in the construction of sewer ponds in the project, but had been stalled since 2013.

The city council, which is led by the MDC, is alleged to be now reluctant to provide land for off-site infrastructure of sewer.

It is alleged that the city council is delaying to provide the sewer ponds construction site as "sabotage" to the developers so that they will be seen as failures in their projects in the city.

Sources say the reason for declining to deliver the site is that all the developers came through the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing and not through the city council.

The affected developers were the ones who were allocated land by the Government and those who benefited from council land are not being affected, it emerged.

"This development has seriously derailed progress and we are not happy," one of the developers who declined to be named for fear of being victimised said.

On September 10, 2020 the council had a meeting chaired by City Council acting director of housing and social service, Mr Aaron Masembura, where the 18 developers raised concern that delays in the provision of off-site infrastructure sewer ponds had delayed completion of many projects in the city.

Mr Masembura was, however, not answering his phone by the time of going to press yesterday.

The 18 developers working on housing projects to fulfil vision 2030 by building accommodation for Kadoma city, alleged that council is against the Government's vision 2030 seeking to provide the majority with decent accommodation that was implemented in September 2018.

It is alleged that the council is avoiding meeting the developers since their last meeting in September to discuss progress of sewer ponds construction.

Kadoma land developers are appealing to the Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister, July Moyo, to chip in so that the council might take action to enable the continuation of projects in the city.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
Jubilation for Nigeria as Burna Boy, Wizkid Win Grammys
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.