Zimbabwe: Kadoma Fails to Deliver Sewer Site

Kadoma City that promised 18 private land developers a site for the construction of sewer ponds to connect more than 10 000 new stands to the city's waste management system several years back, is yet to fulfil the promises, The Herald Finance & Business has been told.

The council had agreed to join hands with 18 private land developers in the construction of sewer ponds in the project, but had been stalled since 2013.

The city council, which is led by the MDC, is alleged to be now reluctant to provide land for off-site infrastructure of sewer.

It is alleged that the city council is delaying to provide the sewer ponds construction site as "sabotage" to the developers so that they will be seen as failures in their projects in the city.

Sources say the reason for declining to deliver the site is that all the developers came through the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing and not through the city council.

The affected developers were the ones who were allocated land by the Government and those who benefited from council land are not being affected, it emerged.

"This development has seriously derailed progress and we are not happy," one of the developers who declined to be named for fear of being victimised said.

On September 10, 2020 the council had a meeting chaired by City Council acting director of housing and social service, Mr Aaron Masembura, where the 18 developers raised concern that delays in the provision of off-site infrastructure sewer ponds had delayed completion of many projects in the city.

Mr Masembura was, however, not answering his phone by the time of going to press yesterday.

The 18 developers working on housing projects to fulfil vision 2030 by building accommodation for Kadoma city, alleged that council is against the Government's vision 2030 seeking to provide the majority with decent accommodation that was implemented in September 2018.

It is alleged that the council is avoiding meeting the developers since their last meeting in September to discuss progress of sewer ponds construction.

Kadoma land developers are appealing to the Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister, July Moyo, to chip in so that the council might take action to enable the continuation of projects in the city.