Zimbabwe: Brendon Denes Eyes Abu Title

16 March 2021
The Herald (Harare)

ZIMBABWEAN boxer, Brendon Denes, is now targeting the African Boxing Union super welterweight title.

He captured the WBF intercontinental super lightweight title, in 2019, and the WBC Africa welterweight title, following his impressive win in Namibia, three months ago.

Denes (26), will battle for the ABU super welterweight title in Tanzania, later this month.

A product of the Charles Manyuchi academy, Denes will return to the boxing ring to face highly-rated Tanzanian, Hassan Mwakinyo, in a high-profile title bout.

Affectionately known as "Boika," the pugilist will take on Mwakinyo in Dar es Salaam, on March 26.

Denes improved his professional record to eight wins, with five knock-outs.

A win on March 26 will further enhance Denes' growing stature, in the super welterweight category, on the continent.

Prior to turning professional, he enjoyed a successful amateur career, where he finished with a superb record of 52 wins, from 54 matches, losing only two bouts. In addition to his exploits, in the boxing ring, Denes graduated with a Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Politics and Public Administration from Great Zimbabwe University, last year.

Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

