Namibia: Man Killed By Elephant At Tsandi

16 March 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Hileni Nembwaya

A 46-year-old man was killed by an elephant which he was trying to chase from a mahangu field at a village in the Omusati region on Saturday.

The police have reported that Abner Iyambo Petrus was killed at Okatha-Kiikombo, a village in the Tsandi constituency of Omusati, around 17h30 on Saturday, when he, his wife and his daughter tried to drive a herd of elephants from their mahangu field.

He was trampled by one of the elephants, which reportedly attacked him from behind after the animals had been chased out of the field.

Petrus' daughter and wife managed to escape and reported the incident to other villagers, who located his body on Sunday morning where the elephant had possibly dragged and dumped him.

His next of kin have been informed of his death.

Nature conservation officials have visited the scene and are in consultations with the family.

The police say they are continuing to investigate the incident.

Read the original article on Namibian.

