Namibia: Saints Remain At the Top

SAINTS overcame stiff resistance before beating DTS 6-3, to remain at the top of the Bank Windhoek Indoor Hockey Men's Premier League, while Windhoek Old Boys remained on their tail with an 11-4 win against School of Excellence.

On Saturday, Saints took a 2-0 lead after a brace by Christiaan du Raan, but DTS fought back to draw level through goals by Josh van der Merwe and David Britz.

Saints however regained the lead with a goal by Fagan Hansen just before half time, while Du Raan completed his hat-trick just after the break to put Saints 4-2 ahead.

DTS once again reduced the deficit through a short corner goal by Josh van der Merwe, but Saints immediately struck back with Hansen's second goal.

DTS went all out in the closing stages, but Saints caught them on the counter-attack with a late goal by Owen Hatton to complete a commanding victory.

Windhoek Old Boys, meanwhile, stayed in hot pursuit at the top of the log with an 11-4 victory against School of Excellence, after leading 5-2 at half time.

Ernest Jacobs scored a hat trick; Matu Kavikairiua, Dylan Finch and Bucko Bartlett two goals each; and Nico Jacobs and Siyabonga Martins one goal each, while Delron Handura (2), Kaizemi Kandjii and Heinrich Swartbooi scored for School of Excellence.

Saints and Old Boys are now on 20 points each, although Saints top the log with a better goal difference and a game in hand, while NUST is way behind in third place on six points.

NUST picked up their first points with two away victories at the Swakopmund Dome.

On Saturday, they beat West Coast Wolves 2-1 with Nguvi Zaamwani and Baggio Kharigub the scorers, while Gerald McCarthy replied for the Wolves; and on Sunday they beat Wanderers 3-2, with Nasimane Ekandjo (two) and Mark Sungayi scoring, while Brendan Lensen scored both Wanderers' goals.

Wanderers also suffered a 3-2 defeat against the West Coast Wolves, for whom Deon de Klerk (two) and Vialli Visagie scored, while Lensen and Wiam Schickerling scored for Wanderers.

In the only Womens Premier League match of the weekend, DTS beat Windhoek Old Boys 5-1 after leading 2-0 at half time.

DTS took an early goal from a short corner by Anthea Coetzee, and stretched their lead just before half time after a field goal by Wendy Lee Milne, from a counter-attack by Anine le Roux.

The young Le Roux also created their third goal early in the second half with a back-pass to Andrea Grogli, and then got on the scoresheet herself when she stabbed home a loose ball to put DTS 4-0 ahead.

Anthea Coetzee added her second from a short corner in the final stages, before Kaela Schimming scored a consolation goal for Old Boys from a short corner.

The result puts DTS at the top of the log on 15 points from three matches, but Saints, who are second on 11 points, have two matches in hand.