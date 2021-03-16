Malawi Coach Names Extended 28-Man Squad for Afcon Qualifiers

Malawi coach Meck Mwase has named a 28-man squad for the two 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against South Sudan and Uganda later this month.

The squad comprises of 16 locally-based and 12 foreign players.

The locally-based players will leave on Monday morning for Bahir Dar, Ethiopia for a friendly match against the country's national team on Wednesday.

Mozambique-based duo of captain John Banda and Schumacher Kuwali are already in camp and will play the Ethiopia match alongside Ethiopia-based Robin Ngalande.

The rest of the foreign players will fly directly to Sudan.

The Flames will play South Sudan away on March 24, before hosting Uganda's Cranes on Monday, March 29 at the Kamuzu Stadium.

Mwase said his charges are prepared to win the two matches which is a must if the Flames are to qualify for the 2022 AFCON.

The Flame are third in Group B with four points, four behind leaders Burkina Faso and three behind second-placed Uganda. South Sudan are bottom placed with just three points.

"I would like to thank FAM for allowing us to camp for three weeks with local players.

"The Ethiopia match is very important as we have stayed for a long time without playing an international game and the local players have stayed for a long time without playing competitive games.

"It is very hard playing away and we have not done well in away matches but the Sudan match is a must win if we are to qualify. We have just scored one goal in the four matches we have played and our plan for the two matches is to score more goals.

"People are expecting a lot from us and we have worked hard to go and win these matches and qualify for the AFCON," said Mwase.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Bright Munthali (Silver Strikers), William Thole (Mighty Wanderers), Ernest Kakhobwe (Nyasa Big Bullets)

Defenders: Stanley Sanudi, Peter Cholopi (Be Forward Wanderers), Precious Sambani, Nickson Nyasulu (Nyasa Big Bullets), Paul Ndhlovu (MAFCO), Limbikani Mzava (Amazulu), Charles Petro (Sheriff Tiraspol), Dennis Chembezi (Polokwane City).

Midfielders: Chimwemwe Idana, Chimango Kayira (Nyasa Big Bullets), Chikoti Chirwa (Red Lions), Rafick Namwera (Mighty Wanderers), Micium Mhone (Blue Eagles), Patrick Banda (Ekwendeni Hammers), Duncan Nyoni (Silver Strikers), Gerald Phiri (Baroka FC) Peter Banda (Sheriff Tiraspol), Francisco Madinga (FC Dila Gori), John Banda (UD Songo).

Strikers: Schumacher Kuwali (UD Songo), Vincent Nyangulu (Mighty Wanderers), Gabadinho Mhango (Orlando Pirates), Richard Mbulu (Baroka FC), Khuda Muyaba (Polokwane City), Robin Ngalande (Saint George).