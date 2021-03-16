Malawi Coach Names Extended 28-Man Squad for Afcon Qualifiers

15 March 2021
Council of Southern African Football Associations (Johannesburg)

Malawi coach Meck Mwase has named a 28-man squad for the two 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against South Sudan and Uganda later this month.

The squad comprises of 16 locally-based and 12 foreign players.

The locally-based players will leave on Monday morning for Bahir Dar, Ethiopia for a friendly match against the country's national team on Wednesday.

Mozambique-based duo of captain John Banda and Schumacher Kuwali are already in camp and will play the Ethiopia match alongside Ethiopia-based Robin Ngalande.

The rest of the foreign players will fly directly to Sudan.

The Flames will play South Sudan away on March 24, before hosting Uganda's Cranes on Monday, March 29 at the Kamuzu Stadium.

Mwase said his charges are prepared to win the two matches which is a must if the Flames are to qualify for the 2022 AFCON.

The Flame are third in Group B with four points, four behind leaders Burkina Faso and three behind second-placed Uganda. South Sudan are bottom placed with just three points.

"I would like to thank FAM for allowing us to camp for three weeks with local players.

"The Ethiopia match is very important as we have stayed for a long time without playing an international game and the local players have stayed for a long time without playing competitive games.

"It is very hard playing away and we have not done well in away matches but the Sudan match is a must win if we are to qualify. We have just scored one goal in the four matches we have played and our plan for the two matches is to score more goals.

"People are expecting a lot from us and we have worked hard to go and win these matches and qualify for the AFCON," said Mwase.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Bright Munthali (Silver Strikers), William Thole (Mighty Wanderers), Ernest Kakhobwe (Nyasa Big Bullets)

Defenders: Stanley Sanudi, Peter Cholopi (Be Forward Wanderers), Precious Sambani, Nickson Nyasulu (Nyasa Big Bullets), Paul Ndhlovu (MAFCO), Limbikani Mzava (Amazulu), Charles Petro (Sheriff Tiraspol), Dennis Chembezi (Polokwane City).

Midfielders: Chimwemwe Idana, Chimango Kayira (Nyasa Big Bullets), Chikoti Chirwa (Red Lions), Rafick Namwera (Mighty Wanderers), Micium Mhone (Blue Eagles), Patrick Banda (Ekwendeni Hammers), Duncan Nyoni (Silver Strikers), Gerald Phiri (Baroka FC) Peter Banda (Sheriff Tiraspol), Francisco Madinga (FC Dila Gori), John Banda (UD Songo).

Strikers: Schumacher Kuwali (UD Songo), Vincent Nyangulu (Mighty Wanderers), Gabadinho Mhango (Orlando Pirates), Richard Mbulu (Baroka FC), Khuda Muyaba (Polokwane City), Robin Ngalande (Saint George).

Read the original article on Cosafa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Council of Southern African Football Associations. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cosafa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
Kenya Quits Boundary Dispute Case With Somalia
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.