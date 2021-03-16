Malawi: MCP Condemns Nsanje Central Political Violence, Blames DPP

16 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Osman Faiti

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is pushing the blame on political violence that erupted on Sunday in Nsanje central to the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Six people were seriously injured when MCP and DPP supporters were engaged in political violence in the area ahead of the highly contested March 30 by-election.

MCP campaign director Moses Kunkuyu made the remarks yesterday when he cheered the victims who were admitted to Nsanje District Hospital.

He said he learnt the development with shock, considering that people have different freedoms, including that of association.

He has therefore encouraged MCP supporters to continue working towards building their party.

Officer-in-Charge for Nsanje Police, Selemani Mtambo, confirmed the incident but said investigations are still going on.

The courts recently ordered that fresh election for Nsanje Central and Nsanje North be held after it found that the 2019 were marred with irregularities.

