Malawi Govt to Train Kabaza On Proper Road Use, Safety - Chimwendo

Government says it is rolling out a program to train motorcycle taxi operators popularly known as Kabaza following a boom in accidents.

Homeland Security Minister Richard Chimwendo Banda has told Parliament today that government will train the kabaza operators certify them both at district and traditional authority levels.

The Minister said the development follows a booming of unlicenced Kabaza operators in rural areas, where numerous deaths occur due to accidents.

"We are coming up with decentralisation policy where by kabaza operators will be undergoing training at both district and Traditional Authority levels at a reduced fee. The Ministry of Transport will arrange a programme to train Kabaza operators and certify them.

" This will also reduce costs for operators because trainings will be offered at a reduced fee," he said.

The minister was responding to questions from members of parliament who wanted to know challenges which unregulated Kabaza operators are facing in their localities.

Statistics indicate that over 800 people were killed in motocycle accidents between 2019 and 2020.