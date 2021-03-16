Malawi Govt to Train Kabaza On Proper Road Use, Safety - Chimwendo

16 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Government says it is rolling out a program to train motorcycle taxi operators popularly known as Kabaza following a boom in accidents.

Homeland Security Minister Richard Chimwendo Banda has told Parliament today that government will train the kabaza operators certify them both at district and traditional authority levels.

The Minister said the development follows a booming of unlicenced Kabaza operators in rural areas, where numerous deaths occur due to accidents.

"We are coming up with decentralisation policy where by kabaza operators will be undergoing training at both district and Traditional Authority levels at a reduced fee. The Ministry of Transport will arrange a programme to train Kabaza operators and certify them.

" This will also reduce costs for operators because trainings will be offered at a reduced fee," he said.

The minister was responding to questions from members of parliament who wanted to know challenges which unregulated Kabaza operators are facing in their localities.

Statistics indicate that over 800 people were killed in motocycle accidents between 2019 and 2020.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
Kenya Quits Boundary Dispute Case With Somalia
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.