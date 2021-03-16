Africa: The Covid-19 Pandemic Has Exposed Africa's Fragile Health Systems and the Vulnerability of Women

15 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Naledi Pandor

The Covid-19 pandemic has thrown a sharp focus on the precarious position of women in Africa, and on the state of health systems on the continent. Both need support and strengthening.

International relations has had to assume a key role in responding to the impact of the Covid-19 crisis. Prior to the pandemic going global, multilateralism had been severely marginalised by isolationist policies and attacks on multi-talented institutions.

Diplomacy is often the ability to build networks and to use them maximally when needed. Picking up the phone and calling colleagues for assistance and support may not be part of the political armour provided in training, but for foreign relations it's an indispensable art.

The year 2019 was one that signalled significant practical action in support of gender equality globally -- 2020 was to be the year in which 20 years of the UN Women, Peace and Security agenda would be celebrated and reinforced, 25 years since the Beijing Platform for Action and the beginning of the implementation of the UN Generation Equality Forum's practical action.

The UN Generation Equality Forum is one of the most promising international women's movements since Beijing. It is made more important by the advocacy and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
Jubilation for Nigeria as Burna Boy, Wizkid Win Grammys
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.