Nigeria: Atiku Urges Govt to Declare State of Emergency On Education Sector

16 March 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Chuks Okocha

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has urged the federal government to declare a state of emergency in the education sector following the latest abduction of students and teachers in Kaduna State.

Reacting to the attack on Universial Basic Education Primary School at Rama in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State where bandits abducted three teachers, Atiku advised the federal government to post armed guards at every school in the affected and neighbouring states.

He said on Twitter, "With the latest Kaduna school abduction, I repeat my call for the FG to declare a state of emergency in the education sector and to post 24-hour armed guards at every school in the affected and neighbouring states. No expense must be spared to keep our schools safe.

"With 13.5 million children, Nigeria is already the world headquarters for out-of-school kids. This can only make things worse. It behoves on us as a nation to act decisively and excise this cancer of school abductions from our polity with clinically precise policies.

"We must also stop paying ransom at random. It is a short term solution that will cause much long term destruction. We must, as a nation, impose law and order now, or we will bequeath lawlessness and disorder to the next generation. And may God forbid that."

