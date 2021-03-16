Zimbabwe: 'Migration Management Vital for Nds 1'

The Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Kazembe Kazembe, has commended the continued collaboration between government and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), in spearheading the management of migration issues, which are vital for the success of the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

Minister Kazembe, who was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary Mr Aaron Nhepera and director for Strategic Policy Planning Mr Alouis Matongo made the remarks after meeting the IOM regional director for Southern Africa, Mr Charles Kwenin, and his delegation which comprised the chief of mission for Zimbabwe, Mario Lito Malanca, Mr Celestino Norbeto the Africa Regional Migration Program (ARMP) coordinator and Mr Rangarirayi Tigere, the Migration and Development expert.

The Ministry of Home Affairs chairs the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Migration (IMCM) which is composed of several Ministries and departments with a mandate on migration management.

These include the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Finance and Economic Development, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs among others.

Addressing the media after a closed-door session, Minister Kazembe spoke of the "good working relationship" the government has with the IOM.

Among other notable successes, the collaboration has seen the development of the Draft National Migration Policy which is expected to provide a comprehensive framework for the management of migration in Zimbabwe. The policy now awaits relevant processes before its adoption by government.

Minister Kazembe also spoke of the "tremendous support" which government received from the IOM during the Covid-19 pandemic and took the opportunity to update the delegation about the measures which have been taken by the Civil Registry Department (under the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage), in its bid to ensure easier access to documentation.

"The IOM extended Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to our essential services, especially Immigration Officials, who were the primary contact points of our returning citizens from neighbouring countries at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic."

"Government has already started a decentralisation of the passport office which will assist migrants and ensure easy access to national documentation."

"We have already started processes to ensure that application for national documents can be done online, to facilitate the ease of doing business both locally and for our citizens abroad."

"Obviously the Covid-19 pandemic revitalised the need and urgency for online services," he continued.

Regarding the repatriation of Zimbabwean migrants impacted by Covid-19, Mr Kwenin indicated that, the IOM had provided return and reintegration support including skills training and agricultural implements to over 1 700 Zimbabwean migrants who were repatriated primarily from Botswana and South Africa during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Kwenin further underscored the importance of the National Migration Policy in enhancing overall migration management and ensuring that migration brings positive benefits to the country.

He touted the national migration policy as the "mother of all policies" (on migration), given that it incorporates all sectoral policies on migration such as the Labour migration and the diaspora policy which is vital for national economic growth.

He noted that IOM is ready to support the government in the implementation of the policy once adopted.

"In terms of diaspora engagement, Zimbabwe has one of the very remarkable human resources in Africa . . . a lot of them are willing to make a contribution for the development of the country, we have had consultations with them, it is now a question of how we do that"(systematically facilitate their contribution).

"We have held discussions already with Zimbabwe's Ambassador to South Africa, Henry Hamadziripi, in an effort which will bring more fruitful engagements between Zimbabwe and its diaspora," he said.

Mr Kwenin further expressed IOM's readiness to provide capacity building support to the Government of Zimbabwe which will enhance the government's efforts in dealing with transnational and organised crimes such as human trafficking.