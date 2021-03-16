Zimbabwe: Loga Finally Gets His Work Permit

16 March 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Tadious Manyepo

Sports Reporter

WARRIORS coach, Zdravko Logarusic, can now freely go about doing his official duties, after getting his work permit, last week.

The Croatian gaffer, who is preparing his team for the final two 2021 AFCON qualifiers, against Botswana and Zambia later this month, has been without a work permit, since his return from his native country last month.

Loga's one-year permit expired in January this year.

As a result, the coach has largely been in the background, over the past couple of weeks, but he can now fully concentrate, on the task at hand, after getting clearance, to legally work in this country.

Zimbabwe play Botswana, in the penultimate round of the qualifiers on March 25, before hosting Zambia, in the final group game, at the National Sports Stadium, four days later. "We are all delighted that coach Loga has been issued with his work permit," said Warriors manager, Wellington Mpandare. "We would like to thank the authorities. He can now start to do his duties, within the confines of the law."

Loga has been battling to find a solution, after the mass withdrawals, which has hit his camp. All the UK-based players, including Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, have pulled out of the team, because of the Covid-19 protocols, in the European nation.

The France-based duo of Tino Kadewere, and Marshall Munetsi, whose side Olympique Lyon and Stade Reims played out a 1-1 draw at the weekend, are also out of the crunch matches. Talismanic forward, Khama Billiat, has pulled out of the two battles, because of injury. Zimbabwe have never qualified for the Afcon tournament three times in a row.

"We will have to make that happen," said Loga. "The good thing is we have our destiny firmly in our hands.

"We have to fight like Warriors. It's still difficult, given what we are facing, but we are optimistic of getting the required results. "Nothing has ever been ideal, in football, and we need to find solutions, if we have problems.

"The ultimate goal is for us to make it for the AFCON tournament. We are facing two very good sides in Botswana and Zambia.

"But, we are where we are at the moment, for a good reason, too. It means we are capable and that should spur us on, as we try to overcome the two hurdles, in front of us. It's been difficult, football has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic big time."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

