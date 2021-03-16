Zimbabwe: Prosecutors Get Their Jabs

16 March 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Blessings Chidakwa

Herald Reporter

Prosecutors, counted as frontline staff are now being vaccinated against Covid-19, with Prosecutor-General Mr Kumbirai Hodzi and his senior staff getting their first jab yesterday.

Speaking shortly after being vaccinated at his offices by Harare City Council officials led by head of epidemiology and disease control Dr Kudzai Masunda, Mr Hodzi encouraged Zimbabweans to have confidence in the process so that the nation can achieve herd immunity.

Mr Hodzi said the vaccines were very safe as evidenced by its high uptake across the country, including by top Government officials.

"This is an affirmation of the confidence we have in the drugs that have been procured by Government and the public must also follow suit," he said.

Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga was the first person in the country to volunteer to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Mr Hodzi said the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) was one of the key State agencies that was part of essential service providers even during the national lockdown, hence the need for the officers to be vaccinated to protect themselves and the general public.

"The NPA plays a vital role that sometimes it cannot stop operations in the face of Covid-19," he said.

"We are quite happy with the uptake of the vaccine in the NPA, it is quite encouraging."

Dr Masunda said so far more than 10 000 people had been vaccinated in Harare.

He said the uptake of vaccines was encouraging across the city.

