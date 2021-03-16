Nigeria: Truck Crushes Four Vehicles in Lagos

"The accident was due to the reckless driving of the truck driver."

A truck conveying a 40feet container has crushed four vehicles at Barracks Bus-Stop, towards Trade Fair, along the Lagos-Badagry expressway in the early hours of Monday.

Confirming the incident, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said the truck fell on parked vehicles.

Nosa Okunbor, the spokesperson of LASEMA, said in a statement that the registration number of the truck is unknown.

Mr Okunbor said investigations revealed that the accident was caused by "reckless driving."

Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, the Director-General of LASEMA, said there was no loss of lives as the crushed vehicles were parked at the roadside with no occupants in them.

"The Agency received distress calls at the wee hours of today, Monday 15th March, 2021 via its toll-free line 112/767 regarding a truck accident at Barracks Bus-Stop inward Trade Fair which happened to be exactly a year the Agency responded to a pipeline explosion at Abule-Ado/Soba.

"Consequent upon the arrival of the Dolphin Squad at the Incident scene, it was discovered that a truck with an unknown registration number conveying a 40Feet container fell on three (four) stationary vehicles.

The agency gave the details of the crushed cars as follows:

- A black Toyota Yaris with registration number LSR 247 GP

- Grey Honda CRV, LND 80 BS.

-An ash coloured SUZUKI Mini Bus with registration number KSF 904 XY, and

- A green TVS Tricycle AGL 831 QL.

"Further investigation gathered at the scene of the incident revealed that the accident was due to reckless driving of the truck driver, hence the container lost balance and fell on the vehicles obstructing 80 percent of the road.

"No loss of life, nor injuries recorded at the scene of the incident," LASEMA said.

Similar incidents have occurred on Lagos roads, claiming lives.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of LASEMA said recovery operation is ongoing as the agency's heavy duty equipment is being used to evacuate the vehicles.