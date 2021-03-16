Botswana: Road Tour Reveals Dire Need

Thamaga — Saturday's tour of Thamaga/Kumakwane constituency road infrastructure has revealed a dire deed for action, says Minister of Transport and Communications Mr Thulagano Segokgo.

Saying the tour was long overdue given the numerous requests from area MP, Mr Palelo Motaosane, the minister said roads from Gakgatla through Thamaga/Molepolole, Kubung/Lesilakgong, Kotolaname up to Mosokotso area, all needed action.

He said he had brought along relevant ministry officials to familiarise themselves with the situation and find solutions.

For his part, Mr Motaosane said he had long raised concern over the dilapidated state of the constituency road network.

"I am aware of the fact that you are operating with limited resources, but it is also important that you ensure monitoring of such roads, through regular grading, to avoid complete damage," he told the minister.

The MP called for immediate action stating that the biggest concern was the Molepolole/Thamaga Road which he said had long reached its lifespan and had developed countless portholes.

He however expressed gratitude to the minister for heeding his call especially since the situation was not peculiar to his constituency.

"My wish had all along been for the minister to see and appreciate the status of the roads in my constituency and be able to come up with ways on how the prevailing state of affairs can be best arrested," he said.

Meanwhile, Kweneng District Council chairperson, Mr Motlhophi Leo has said the dilapidated road infrastructure in the entire district required a holistic approach and joint use of resources.

Mr Leo said the ministry had agreed to assist the council with fuel to enable the local authority to grade roads outside its jurisdiction.

Source : BOPA