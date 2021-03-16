South Africa: SA Records 613 New Covid-19 Cases

16 March 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa has logged 613 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the latest statistics have revealed.

According to Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, 15 023 tests were performed in the reporting cycle, which represents a 4% positivity rate.

This means there are now 1 530 033 people who were confirmed to have contracted the virus since the outbreak in South Africa.

Meanwhile, 95 more people died due to COVID-19 related complications on Monday, pushing the death toll to 51 421 since the outbreak.

Of the latest fatalities, 32 are from the North West, 22 from KwaZulu-Natal and 10 from the Western Cape.

Six provinces recorded single-digit deaths, eight of which were in Gauteng, seven in the Eastern Cape, six in the Free State, five in the Northern Cape, four in Mpumalanga and one in Limpopo.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," said the Minister.

The recovery rate remains at 95% after 1 455 325 patients beat the respiratory disease.

In addition, the country currently has 23 287 active cases, most of which are in KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape and Gauteng.

The information is based on the 9 465 515 tests done since the first case was reported last year.

In addition, the number of health care workers vaccinated is 147 753 as of 6.30 pm on 15 March.

Globally, there have been 119 603 761 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2 649 722 deaths, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said.

WHO is also reporting that 391 932 342 vaccine doses have been administered worldwide as of 14 March.

