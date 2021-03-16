South Africa: Mthokozisi Ntumba's Death - When Ministerial Words Are As Lethal As Police Bullets

15 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

When Police Minister Bheki Cele said 'someone just... went crazy' to describe Mthokozisi Ntumba's death at police hands, he deflected responsibility. For months Cele had urged the police to defend themselves, with deadly force if necessary. Words matter.

On the morning of the Marikana massacre on 16 August 2012, the then North West police commissioner Lieutenant-General Zukiswa Mbombo did not mince her words.

"Today is D-Day. We are ending this today. Don't ask me how, but today we are ending this."

Later that Thursday, 34 striking Lonmin mineworkers were dead and 78 miners were wounded, as emerged at the Marikana Commission of Inquiry, and also in accounts like Greg Marinovich's Murder at Small Koppie: The Real Story of the Marikana Massacre.

Around that time, in an important signifier of shifting official attitudes, the government's language increasingly turned to "law and order" and respecting "the authority of the state", rather than providing safety and security to people and communities.

Roll forward to December 2020 as Police Minister Bheki Cele travelled across South Africa on a so-called inspection tour for the police's festive season campaign, #OperationTightControl. The ministerial message at various SAPS parades was -- to summarise -- "defend yourself, and remember...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Jubilation for Nigeria as Burna Boy, Wizkid Win Grammys

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.