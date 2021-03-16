Ethiopia: 296 Ethiopians Repatriated From Saudi Arabia

Addis Ababa — Some 296 Ethiopians repatriated from Saudi Arabia, Jiddah to their homeland today, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Officials of the Ministry have welcomed the Ethiopians at the Addis Ababa Bole international Airport.

It is to be recalled a total of 636 Ethiopians were repatriated to Ethiopia from the same country in February.

Efforts are underway to repatriate Ethiopian migrants, who have been illegally entered Saudi Arabia and unable to return back home, is being intensified, it was learned.