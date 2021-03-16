Zimbabwe: Old Mutual, PPC Stocks Fungibility Suspension Further Extended

16 March 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

Finance Minister, Mthuli Ncube has extended the suspension of PPC Limited and Old Mutual shares by a further 12 months.

In a notice published in the latest Government Gazette, the treasury boss renewed the suspension to end of March next year.

"In my capacity as an exchange control authority under Part V (Securities) of the Exchange Control Regulations, 1996 (Statutory Instrument 109 of 1996), hereby order the suspension, for a period of twelve months from the publication of this general notice ending on the 11th March, 2022.

"This includes every authority, directive or order granted by any exchange control authority allowing the fungibility of shares of the following companies listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange, Old Mutual Limited and PPC Limited," said Ncube.

The order involves all securities dealers; all issuers of dual-listed securities mentioned in subparagraphs, all holders of securities in the companies mentioned in subparagraphs, the Central Securities Depository or other custodians, dealers and all registered securities exchanges.

Minister Ncube said the government was still considering the implications of an audit report.

Recently, the Insurance and Pensions Commission announced that it is seeking a quick resolution for the re-listing of insurance giant, Old Mutual and cement maker Pretoria Portland Cement Co. Ltd (PPC) on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) and have their fungibility restored.

The regulator has been concerned about the evaluation of assets by pension funds saying it was key to unlocking value for pensioners who have been suffering low benefits in a hyperinflationary environment.

The two companies, alongside Seed-Co, had their shares suspended last year as Government halted trading on the ZSE after investigations revealed that investors used the Old Mutual share price (Old Mutual Implied Rate) as a proxy exchange rate implied by its prices on foreign bourses such as the London Stock Exchange.

While shares of Seed-Co International's shares are now listed on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX), the Insurance and Pensions Commission (IPEC) said the continued suspension of Old Mutual and PPC needed a quick resolution as several local pension funds have their money tied up in these two stocks.

Market analysts speculate that the reluctance by the two companies to list on VFEX signals a lack of confidence in the new stock.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Jubilation for Nigeria as Burna Boy, Wizkid Win Grammys

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.