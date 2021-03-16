Ethiopia: Ezema Accuses Incumbent, Board of Candidate Registration Irregularities

opinion

The Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice a.k.a. EZEMA announced that its candidates in Oromia region were unable to register for the upcoming election mainly due to the volatile security situation in the region, uncooperativeness of individuals tasked to register candidates and delays in opening registration offices in the region.

The announcement was made at a presser held on Friday, March 12, 2021 at its headquarters located around the Addis Ababa stadium. During the briefing, leaders of the party expressed their concerns over the security situation of the country and urged the government to execute its responsibilities.

The Party blamed both the National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) and the incumbent for the delay in opening registration offices in different parts of the country. Lack of capacity of the registrars and disability unfriendliness of some of the offices were listed as some of the challenges it has faced from the Board's side.

Furthermore, it said intimidation and abuse of its candidates, coupled with the tense security situation in the country, made the registration process cumbersome, pressuring EZEMA candidates to withdraw from the election. It also complained that its members were abused and harassed after registering.

Head of Party Affairs of EZEMA, Wasyhun Tesfaye, said "Our candidates have been derailed from registering in at least 46 election Weredas of the Oromia region and this shows that the incumbent i.e. Prosperity Party (PP) is planning to run alone."

Furthermore, Wasyhun explained that the entire process of the election should be fair enough in the endeavor of building a democratic political system that accommodates different views.

"Our Party is skeptical about this process. In Oromia region, the move by the incumbent looks like it wants to run alone, a situation which is going to cost not only the election process, but also the nation," Wasyhun warned.

Moreover, the Party expressed its concerns over the lack of peace and security and the ongoing atrocities in different parts of the country.

It stated that the failure of the government in ensuring peace and security across the country shows it is not in a good position to protect its citizens from such atrocities, while it urged the government to perform its duties as quick as possible.