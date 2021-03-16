Ethiopian Ambassador Discusses With Sudanese Acting Refugees Commissioner

Ethiopian Ambassador in Sudan, Yibeltal Aemero met on Sunday with the Acting Commissioner of the Sudanese Commission for Refugees Ibrahim Abdalla.

During the occasion, Ambassador Yibeltal thanked Sudan for its support for refugees and noted that Ethiopia's support for Sudanese and Sudanese support for Ethiopian refugees in times of need has always been a testament to the long-standing brotherly relations between the two peoples.

In view of the current situation in the Tigray region, especially in the areas of northwestern Ethiopia where most of the Ethiopian refugees came from, Ambassador Yibeltal suggested for their voluntary repatriation.

He noted that in those areas infrastructure is repaired and citizens are able to carry out their daily activities in a peaceful manner.

The Acting Commissioner of the Sudanese Commission for Refugees, Ibrahim Abdalla on his part said Sudan would respect the needs of Ethiopian refugees who wish to be repatriated to their country voluntarily.

He assured Ambassador Yibeltal that Sudan would provide any necessary support to facilitate the voluntary repatriation of the refugees.

He further indicated that they will exchange views and continue communication on the issues on regular basis, according to Ethiopian Embassy in Khartoum.