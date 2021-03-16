Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Grants State Assisted Funeral for Late Actress 'Vimbai'

JuanNhira/Facebook
The late Anne Nhira.
15 March 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

Late former Studio 263 actress, Anne Nhira will receive a state assisted funeral, government has said.

Nhira died last Tuesday from injuries sustained in a home robbery in Johannesburg's posh Bedford View suburb.

She was stabbed and suffered injuries in her chest area, rib cage and back.

Nhira was 38 years old.

In a letter, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Misheck Sibanda said President Emmerson Mnangagwa had authorised a state assisted funeral for the late actress.

"Please be advised that His Excellency, the President has approved State assisted funeral to the late Anne 'Vimbai' Nhira.

"You may proceed with the necessary arrangements," read part of the letter addressed to the Permanent Secretary for Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Thokozile Chitepo.

Nhira, who played the role of Vimbai Jari in yesteryear's Studio 263 soapie, had moved to South Africa in search of greener pastures and possibly pursue her acting career.

Meanwhile, her family said it is still processing the documentation required for her body's repatriation back to Zimbabwe.

The late actress and businesswoman becomes the second artiste inside a single month to receive a state assisted funeral.

Late Zimdancehall chanter Souljah Love was conferred liberation hero status by Mnangagwa, paving way for his burial in Harare's Warren Hills Cemetery.

The popular musician died from an ailment linked to diabetes.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Jubilation for Nigeria as Burna Boy, Wizkid Win Grammys

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.