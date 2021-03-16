Namibia: 41 Points, but Too Poor for Varsity

Life has not been easy for Michael Stefanus (20), but after passing matric with a university admission score of 41 points last year, things were finally looking positive for him and his family.

However, the former Gabriel Taapopi Senior Secondary School pupil from Oniipa is unable to register at an institution of higher learning due to a lack of funds. Stefanus says he was raised by a single mother, whose only means of income is selling kapana.

"When I completed Grade 12 last year, my mother had to start thinking of ways to get me to Windhoek, and how I was going to survive being here," Stefanus says.

He says his mom managed to send him to Windhoek last week after scraping some money together.

"My mom got me a place to stay temporarily in Havanna at the friend of a friend, but she cannot accommodate me for long, and I will need to look for another place soon," he says.

He says the Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust) accepted him to pursuit a bachelor's degree in science, but he could not complete the registration process as he has no money for registration or tuition fees.

"I grew up living in a shack with my mother and six of my siblings. My dad walked out on us a long time ago," Stefanus says.

There is no water or electricity at home, he says.

"My mom raised us on the income she generated from selling kapana, which put me through school," he says.

He says these circumstances are exactly what motivated him to work hard at school.

"I need to make my life and my mom's life better," he says.

The prospective student is pleading for anyone's help, and says he cannot go back home after coming this far.

"I need help, in all honesty. Anyone out there willing to help, please help," he says.

Shishiveni Hosea, a former schoolmate of Stefanus, is currently helping him to register.

"I have known Stefanus since I was in school. I met his mom in 2014, and she would always tell me to encourage her children to work hard at school," Hosea says.

He says he has a similar background to that of Stefanus, and understands his need to succeed and uplift his mother.

"He is hard-working, he just needs help. I believe he will make something out of himself, and I am calling on anyone willing to help to please do so," Hosea says.