Uganda: Oyella to Captain She Cranes for Netball Test Series

The Uganda Netball Federation has confirmed a squad of 12 players that will travel to South Africa for the Netball Test Series against the Spar Proteas and Namibia.

The She Cranes team to the March 24 -31 tour will be led by Captain Stella Oyella assisted by Irene Eyaru, both shooters who have had more caps on the team.

This comes in absence of former captain and Australian Sunshine Coast Lightning player Peace Proscovia and her assistant Lilian Ajio, who took a break from the national team.

Four players from the original 16 summoned - Shalilah Shafic,

Fauzia Nakibuule, Susan Atino, and Asina Kabendela - will stay home due to the limited slots available.

'Youngsters are ready'

Oyella, who has played back-to-back World Cups in 2015 and 2019 as well as African championships, believes the competition comes in handy, with experience mostly for the new players on the team.

"We have had the required training. Players are young and agile, most of them are new on the team, hence we expect to give South Africa, who had mastered our old squad, a challenge," Oyella told Daily Monitor.

The team had their first Covid-19 tests in Mulago on Saturday and all returned negative results, according to Susan Anek, Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) president.

They will enter residential camp today at Materwood Hotel, Namugongo, but will continue training from Lugogo till Thursday, when they are expected to depart for the Test.

Seven officials in Jocelyn Ucanda, coach Rashid Mubiru, Lina Okee, Ali Mugisha and Priscilla Odonga as medical personnel, UNF president Anek and general secretary Annet Kisomose will travel with the team.

Final squad:

Hanisha M. Nakate

Shadia Nassanga

Stella Oyella

Irene Eyaru

Sarah Nakiyunga

Susan M. Mukala

Florence Adunia

Nasiimu Mutesi

Shaffie Nalwanja

Joan Nampungu

Privas Kayeny

Tausi Mumena

Bench officials

Jocelyn Ucanda

Rashid Mubiru

Lina Okee

Priscilla Odonga

Ali Mugisha

Aministrators

Susan Anek

Annet Kisomose