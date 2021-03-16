Africa: Over 108,000 Covid-19 Deaths Across Continent

16 March 2021
Cape Town — As of March 16, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached  4,044,120  while over 5,161,375 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached  108,087  and  3,630,605  people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases -  1,530,033  - and  51,421  people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco ( 489,096 ), Tunisia ( 242,124 ), Egypt ( 191,555 ), Ethiopia ( 176,618 ), and Nigeria ( 160,895 ).

For the latest totals, see the  AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers.

