Zimbabwean Boxer 'Boika' to Face Tough Tanzanian Challenger

15 March 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

Charles Manyuchi Academy's boxer Brendon Denes will return to the boxing ring to face highly-rated Tanzanian Hassan Mwakinyo in a high-profile title bout later this month.

Denes (26) recently won the WBC Africa welterweight title in Namibia and he will continue with his ascendancy when he battles for the Africa Boxing Union (ABU) super-welterweight title in Tanzania later this month.

Affectionately known as "Boika", Denes faces off against Mwakinyo in the title fight which will be held in the Tanzanian capital Dar es Salaam on March 26, according to reports from Tanzania.

Denes will be hoping to add the ABU super-welterweight title to the WBF intercontinental super-lightweight title he won in 2019 and the WBC Africa welterweight title he captured following his impressive win in Namibia three months ago.

The Charles Manyuchi Academy product overcame a grueling road trip to Namibia to stun the favourite Mikka Shonena of Namibia at the Windhoek Country Club Resort on December 12.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
Kenya Quits Boundary Dispute Case With Somalia
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.