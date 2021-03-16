Zimbabwean Boxer 'Boika' to Face Tough Tanzanian Challenger

Charles Manyuchi Academy's boxer Brendon Denes will return to the boxing ring to face highly-rated Tanzanian Hassan Mwakinyo in a high-profile title bout later this month.

Denes (26) recently won the WBC Africa welterweight title in Namibia and he will continue with his ascendancy when he battles for the Africa Boxing Union (ABU) super-welterweight title in Tanzania later this month.

Affectionately known as "Boika", Denes faces off against Mwakinyo in the title fight which will be held in the Tanzanian capital Dar es Salaam on March 26, according to reports from Tanzania.

Denes will be hoping to add the ABU super-welterweight title to the WBF intercontinental super-lightweight title he won in 2019 and the WBC Africa welterweight title he captured following his impressive win in Namibia three months ago.

The Charles Manyuchi Academy product overcame a grueling road trip to Namibia to stun the favourite Mikka Shonena of Namibia at the Windhoek Country Club Resort on December 12.