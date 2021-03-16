Zimbabwe: Court Reinstates NetOne CEO Muchenje

Jerry Chifamba/allAfrica
...
15 March 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Prosper Dembedza

High Court judge Justice Webster Chinamhora has reinstated Lazarus Muchenje as the chief executive officer for telecommunications company NetOne.

Muchenje was dismissed on three months' notice in July last year, but then made an urgent chamber application at the High Court challenging his dismissal and an interim order was granted in his favour suspending the letter of termination.

NetOne tried on 21 December 2021 to fire Muchenje on the same basis, using common law or Notice of Termination according to the Labor Act.

In his ruling, Justice Chinamhora said he had come to the conclusion that there was no inconsistency between the Labour Act and the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act within the contemplation of section 2A (3) of the Labour Act.

The provisions of section 12(4) should not have been utilised to bring an end to Muchenje's employment, he said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tributes Pour in for South African Actors Ngubane and Maqashalala
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies
Kenya Quits Boundary Dispute Case With Somalia
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.