Zimbabwe: Re-Bundling of Zesa Starts

15 March 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Farirai Machivenyika

The re-bundling of Zesa entities has started following the engagement of a consultant to assess the mechanisms available to restructure the power utility.

This was said by Zesa Holdings executive chairman Dr Sydney Gata when he appeared before the Public Accounts Committee today.

Government unbundled Zesa first in 1997 and later in 2006.

The unbundling created five companies namely Powertel Communications, Zimbabwe Electricity and Transmission Distribution Company (ZETDC), Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC), Zesa Enterprises (Zent) and Zesa Holdings.

Further, Government set up the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) and the Zimbabwe Regulatory Authority (Zera).

Cabinet approved in 2018 the re-bundling of Zesa after realising that its structure was contributing to the increase in costs as executives were getting huge-perks and top of the range vehicles.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
Tributes Pour in for South African Actors Ngubane and Maqashalala
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies
Kenya Quits Boundary Dispute Case With Somalia
Jubilation for Nigeria as Burna Boy, Wizkid Win Grammys

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.