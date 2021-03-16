Zimbabwe: DDF Rescues Ngomahuru Hospital

Masvingo — The District Development Fund(DDF) has come to the rescue of Ngomahuru Psychiatric Hospital by creating a detour along the road linking the institution after it was destroyed by floods several weeks ago.

The institution recently raised a red flag after being cut-off as the road leading to the hospital was wiped away by floods following incessant rains.

The cut-off affected movement of food, drugs and other key requirements for more than 100 mental patients at the country's biggest psychiatric hospital.

Provincial medical director Dr Amadeos Shamu welcomed the timely intervention by DDF saying it is giving temporary relief to enable access to and from the institution.

Repair work on the original road is expected to kick-off at the end of the current rain season.

Ngomahuru's woes worsened after destruction of the road linking the institution to the Beitbridge-Masvingo highway, making it impassable by vehicular traffic.

The institution was already battling severe water challenges spanning several months caused by an electrical fault.