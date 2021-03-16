Liberia: UL Launches Bachelor Degree Program in Statistics

Monrovia — The University of Liberia (UL) has launched a bachelor degree program in Statistics through a World Bank Project aimed at harmonizing and improving statistics in West Africa.

Speaking at the launch at the UL Auditorium on Capitol Hill in Monrovia, the Director-General of Liberia Institute of Statistics and Geo-Information Services (LISGIS), Francis F. Wreh, stated that the collection, analysis, dissemination and integration of adequate statistical data for development is one of the age-old problems in Liberia.

Wreh noted that prior to and after the civil war in the county from 1989 to 2003, the issue of statistics has been a serious concern to the government and its international partners.

According to Director Wreh, very limited and scanty data were being generated to create room for planning and policymaking.

He asserted that data collection to inform policy-making was tailored to the interest of those who wanted the information.

Wreh stressed that there has been an array of problems hindering statistical production in Liberia, noting that Liberia had independence in 1847 but its first national census was held in 1962 after 115 years.

He maintained that censuses and surveys have been held at irregular intervals and there was no statistical training institution until the certificate in statistics program was established in 1980.

The LISGIS official pointed out that an Act establishing LISGIS was legislated in 2004, adding that the establishment of an undergraduate degree program is happening now in 2021.

Director Wreh emphasized that the UL-LISGIS partnership under the project and capacity-building is a major component which the state-owned university has been identified to spearhead.

Meanwhile, the President of UL, Dr. Julius J. S. Nelson, said recent graduates of the university should take advantage of the degree program in statistics for national development.

Dr. Nelson stated that statistical development is critical for the socio and economic development of any nation and Liberia cannot be an exception.

He asserted that the development drive of Liberia should be based on adequate statistical data to inform policymakers to direct the needed resources to transform every sector in the country.