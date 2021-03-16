Liberia: UL Launches Bachelor Degree Program in Statistics

1 March 2021
Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)
By Calvin Brooks

Monrovia — The University of Liberia (UL) has launched a bachelor degree program in Statistics through a World Bank Project aimed at harmonizing and improving statistics in West Africa.

Speaking at the launch at the UL Auditorium on Capitol Hill in Monrovia, the Director-General of Liberia Institute of Statistics and Geo-Information Services (LISGIS), Francis F. Wreh, stated that the collection, analysis, dissemination and integration of adequate statistical data for development is one of the age-old problems in Liberia.

Wreh noted that prior to and after the civil war in the county from 1989 to 2003, the issue of statistics has been a serious concern to the government and its international partners.

According to Director Wreh, very limited and scanty data were being generated to create room for planning and policymaking.

He asserted that data collection to inform policy-making was tailored to the interest of those who wanted the information.

Wreh stressed that there has been an array of problems hindering statistical production in Liberia, noting that Liberia had independence in 1847 but its first national census was held in 1962 after 115 years.

He maintained that censuses and surveys have been held at irregular intervals and there was no statistical training institution until the certificate in statistics program was established in 1980.

The LISGIS official pointed out that an Act establishing LISGIS was legislated in 2004, adding that the establishment of an undergraduate degree program is happening now in 2021.

Director Wreh emphasized that the UL-LISGIS partnership under the project and capacity-building is a major component which the state-owned university has been identified to spearhead.

Meanwhile, the President of UL, Dr. Julius J. S. Nelson, said recent graduates of the university should take advantage of the degree program in statistics for national development.

Dr. Nelson stated that statistical development is critical for the socio and economic development of any nation and Liberia cannot be an exception.

He asserted that the development drive of Liberia should be based on adequate statistical data to inform policymakers to direct the needed resources to transform every sector in the country.

Read the original article on LINA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Liberia News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: LINA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for South African Actors Ngubane and Maqashalala
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies
Museveni Admits Uganda Poll Cheating, Blames Bobi Wine
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.