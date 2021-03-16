Cote d'Ivoire: Liberia Consoles Cote d'Ivoire Over Prime Minister Bakayoko's Death

1 March 2021
Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

MONROVIA, March 12 (LINA) - President George Manneh Weah has sent a condolence message to the Government and people of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire, following the sudden death of Mr. Hamed Bakayoko, Prime Minister of that country.

The Liberian President said it is with profound regrets and deep sorrow that he has learned of the sudden death of Mr. Bakayoko.

In a message to his Ivorian counterpart, Mr. Alassane Ouattara, President Weah, on behalf of the Government and people of Liberia, extended heartfelt condolences to the Ivorian leader, and through him to the Government and people of Cote d'Ivoire, especially the bereaved family for the irreparable loss sustained.

President Weah recounted that Mr. Bakayoko held several positions of trust which are indicative of his dedication and commitment to peace and social development of Cote d'Ivoire.

According to Foreign Ministry release, President Weah added that the late Ivorian Prime Minister will be remembered as a great statesman, a personality of great courage and for loyalty to country.

The Liberian President said the late Prime Minister will also be remembered, with credit, for his role played in reconciling the people of Cote d'Ivoire.

He then prayed that the Almighty God will continue to grant President Ouattara, and the people of Cote d'Ivoire, stren1gth, courage and fortitude during these difficult times of national mourning.

