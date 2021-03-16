Zimbabwe: More Vaccines to Arrive Tomorrow

Zimbabwe is expecting to receive the second donation of 200 000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine and the first batch of procured vaccine from China tomorrow morning.

Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe has confirmed the latest development saying an Air Zimbabwe plane has landed in Beijing today.

"A larger delivery of vaccines from China will arrive tomorrow," said the Chinese Embassy.

Treasury has set aside US$100 million for the procurement of the vaccines that is expected to cater for 10 million people.

China pledged to donate an additional 200 000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, bringing its total donation to 400 000 doses with another 600 000 doses bought commercially from Sinopharm.