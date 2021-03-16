Morocco: FM Holds Talks With UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Libya

Rabat — Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, on Monday held a telephone conversation with Jan Kubis, Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for Libya and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

Bourita reaffirmed, in this regard, the support of the Kingdom of Morocco, upon the high instructions of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, for the mandates of Mr. Kubis and UNSMIL, assuring him of the readiness of the Kingdom of Morocco to support their efforts to stabilize Libya, a statement from the ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Kubis took this opportunity to commend the efforts of the Kingdom of Morocco in favor of a stable and peaceful Libya, in particular the Libyan Dialogue held in Bouznika and Tangier which contributed to the agreement on the mechanisms of the designation of sovereignty posts in Libya, the statement added, noting that the UN official expressed his willingness to consolidate dialogue and consultation with Morocco on this issues.

The two sides welcomed the new dynamic in the Libyan issue, in particular the appointment of a new Libyan temporary executive authority, endorsed by the Libyan parliament, according to the same source.

They underlined, in this regard, the need of the support of the international community, in particular the United Nations, at the new crucial stage in which Libya enters with hope and determination, in order to put an end to a conflict that has lasted for a long time, which will have a positive impact on the security situation in the Sahel region and beyond.

The two officials reiterated the rejection of any foreign interference in the inter-Libyan political process, led by the Libyans themselves, within the framework of respect for the national sovereignty and unity of Libya.

Bourita and Kubis agreed to hold regular contacts on the Libyan issue, within the framework of an approach based on inclusion, consultation and dialogue, for the good of Libya, the statement concluded.