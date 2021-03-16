Egypt, Guinea Conakry FMs urge sufficient amount of Covid-19 vaccines for African countries

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry has stressed that the African countries need to take sufficient amounts of coronavirus vaccines to meet the needs of African peoples.

During a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Guinea Conakry Ibrahima Kaba, Shoukry said Egypt is looking forward to boosting cooperation with Guinea Conakry in the coming period.

He also congratulated Kaba on assuming the top post in February 2021, said spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Ahmed Hafez.

The two ministers voiced their keenness on fostering relations between Egypt and Guinea Conakry in the economic, trade and agricultural fields.

Egypt is ready to cooperate with Guinea Conakry in the field of capacity-building and transfer its expertise to the African country through the training courses organized by the Egyptian Agency of Partnership for Development, Shoukry said.

Egypt also seeks to contribute to the development of Gamal Abdel Nasser University of Conakry to be an educational and cultural beacon not only for the Guinean people but also for the African continent as a whole, he noted.

The meeting also reviewed efforts to combat terrorism and achieve economic integration among African countries, said the spokesman.

MENA