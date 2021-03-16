Kenya: Has Anerlisa Muigai Permanently Deleted Her Instagram Account?

16 March 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Keroche Breweries heiress Anerlisa Muigai's Instagram account is gone.

No one knows if the Nero CEO took a break or was hacked as she is normally very active on the platform, where she usually shares everything about her personal and business life.

The latest development comes just days after he told off Kenyans who questioned her mother, Keroche CEO Tabitha Karanja's drastic weight loss and told them to leave her alone.

On Thursday, pictures of a slimmer Mrs Karanja started doing rounds online after she appeared in a Nairobi court during an inquest into her daughter Tecra Muigai's death.

Anerlisa took to her Insta stories and revealed that her mother and other family members had made intentional decisions to lose weight for their wellbeing.

She shared pictures of her family members before and after their decision to all lose weight.

"Leave my mum alone, her weight loss is fine and we decided as a family to shed off excess weight. #healthyliving," she posted.

The family is currently in the middle of an inquest into Tecra Muigai's death on May 2, 2020 at a Nairobi hospital while undergoing treatment.

Read: https://nairobinews.nation.co.ke/featured/leave-my-mother-alone-anerlisa-tells-critics-of-moms-weight-loss

Instagram users can temporarily disable their accounts to hide their profile, photos, comments, and likes until they want to reactivate it by logging back in.

They can also put in a request for a permanent deletion of their account, after which Instagram takes 90 days to completely remove the account.

Users can only disable their Instagram account from a computer or mobile browser.

They cannot temporarily disable their account from within the Instagram app.

Instagram, on its help pages, notes that it does not charge its users for using its services.

However, it keeps track of user's usernames, profile pictures, and information about their actions (such as likes) or relationships (such as follows) next to or in connection with accounts, ads, offers, and other sponsored content that they follow or engage with that are displayed on Facebook Products, without any compensation to users.

When you delete your account, your profile, photos, videos, comments, likes and followers will be permanently removed.

After your account is deleted, you cannot sign up again with the same username or add that username to another account.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
