Nigeria: Vaccination - Give Priority to Kidney Disease Patients, CMA Urges Commonwealth Countries

As the world weekend marked the 2021 World Kidney Day, President of the Commonwealth Medical Association, CMA, Dr Osahon Enabulele has called on the Commonwealth of Nations to give priority to people living with kidney disease in the COVID-19 vaccination programme.

In his message on the 2021 World Kidney Day with the theme: "Living Well with Kidney Disease", Enabulele said that Kidney disease remains a sign of global health challenge with over 850 million people living with the disease mainly among people in low and middle in some countries.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic has further worsened the plight of people living with kidney disease, particularly, those living on transplanted kidneys who are among those with the highest risk of developing severe complications of COVID-19 and even dying.

He said: "The disruptions in the health care system caused by the COVID-19 pandemic as a result of the adoption of lockdown containment measures have even further disrupted access to chronic dialyses management by people living with kidney disease.

"This is even more worrisome in people living in low and middle-income countries where even a brief interruption in the healthcare system and a brief interruption in chronic dialyses treatment could mean a death sentence.

"The Commonwealth Medical Association, therefore, calls on National Governments in the 54 countries of the Commonwealth of nations to give top priorities in their COVID-19 vaccination programme to people living with kidney disease, particularly, those living on transplanted kidney and indeed all those with chronic medical conditions.

He called on all National governments in the Commonwealth to fully integrate their universal health coverage frameworks in the management of chronic disease conditions.

"Let's make 2021 a year of living well with kidney disease," he added.

