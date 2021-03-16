Sierra Leone: President Bio Takes Covid-19 Vaccine, Assures Citizens That the Marklates Are Safe and Efficacious

15 March 2021
Government of Sierra Leone (Freetown)

State House, Freetown Monday 15 March 2021 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has taken the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine during a symbolic ceremony at State House, where Vice President Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh and opposition politicians also took the jab.

Before the vaccination, the President responded to the declaration of purpose of the occasion by Minister of Health and Sanitation, saying that because it was a major milestone, he would take the leadership in receiving the vaccine.

Vice President Dr Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh

"That is to tell you that we should all try to be vaccinated as and when the vaccines are available for everybody. That is what leadership is about. We will give confidence to the rest of the population to receive their vaccines as and when it is available, so that we can get rid of COVID and pay attention to development, which should really be our preoccupation," he said.

The National COVID-19 Emergency Response Centre, NaCOVERC, had said the combined total of 296,000 SinoPharm and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines being offered by the Government of Sierra Leone had undergone many tests and proven to be safe and effective because millions of people around the world had taken them.

Minister of Health and Sanitation, Dr Austin Demby, said the day was a very special day for Sierra Leone, adding that with the show of political will, they now had the tools in their arsenal to get ahead of the COVID-19 virus instead of reacting to it.

Deputy Leader and Chairman of the opposition All Peoples Congress, Minkailu Mansaray

"When I asked the President if he would publicly take the vaccine, his response was

'absolutely'. He also said, 'as a leader, I would not ask people to take a vaccine that I am not willing to take myself'. His Excellency, thank you Sir for your leadership.

"We have shown resilience at every step of the way and today, with the new safe and efficacious COVID-19 vaccines, we take a bold new step in our march to get rid of COVID-19 from our country," he said.

He added that in addition to other globally renowned regulatory agencies, both vaccines had been cleared for use in Sierra Leone through an Emergency Use Authorization issued by the country's Pharmacy Board.

Minister of Tourism, Madam Memunatu Pratt

Dr Demby clarified that even though they had 296,000 doses of vaccines, they would only be able to enrol just under 150,000 individuals, because those were 2-dose vaccines given 21-28 days apart.

"We expect more vaccines to come soon. As a result, for this first round of vaccinations, we will prioritize: Healthcare Workers, Political Leaders, Social Workers, Teachers and lecturers, Military, Police, Customs and Immigrations workers including Sea Ports and Airports, Prison Officers, Fire Force Officers, People over 70," he said.

For More Enquiries: State House Media and Communications Unit

Read the original article on Sierra Leone Government.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of Sierra Leone. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Sierra Leone Government

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
Kenya Quits Boundary Dispute Case With Somalia
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.