South Africa: Firearm Possibly Linked to Top Policeman Kinnear's Murder Sent for Ballistics Testing

analysis

Senior police officers say it is too early to make any assumptions -- they will wait for ballistics testing to reveal whether the firearm was used in the assassination of Anti-Gang Unit Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear.

The gun was confiscated on Friday, 12 March, after members of the Hawks and the Anti-Gang Unit swooped on the area. This was after information was received that a suspect, allegedly in possession of a firearm that could have been used in the murder of Kinnear on 18 September 2020, was hidden at a residence in Avonwood, Elsies River.

Initial reports on Sunday 14 March indicated that when members of the multidisciplinary team approached the premises, the suspect fled through a window and threw a firearm on the roof. He was arrested and the firearm confiscated.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale confirmed that known gang member Ashley Williams (39), aka "Nokkels", appeared on Monday 15 March in the Goodwood Magistrates' Court in connection with the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

"The case has...