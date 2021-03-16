South Africa: Inequality Warning - the Pandemic's Impact On Education

analysis

Access to education has been severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Governments across southern Africa closed down educational institutions for the greater part of 2020. At the beginning of 2021, we are beginning to see some of the costs.

School environments were viewed as potential super-spreaders, considering the amount of interaction among learners and teachers, and the frequent use of surfaces such as desks, boards and chairs. Learners also use communal toilets and taps for drinking water, hence it was feared that schools were dangerous places for the transmission of the virus.

The traditional approach to education through face-to-face teaching in classrooms became unviable, with little planned to replace it. Most governments swiftly developed Covid-19 rapid response strategies to enable learning to continue.

The strategies focused on remote and mostly digital learning activities, including online learning, encouragement to read textbooks and listening to educational television and radio programmes. According to the World Bank, the uptake of these programmes varied widely, with nine in 10 children engaged in learning activities in Burkina Faso, and six in 10 in Nigeria, but only three in 10 in Mali and less than two in 10 in Malawi.

Millions of people in poor households grapple...