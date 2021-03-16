South Africa: Mr Price Gets Cooking As Clothing Retailer Diversifies Into Kitchenware

analysis

For the decade leading up to the mid-2000s, retailer Mr Price could not put a foot wrong. But from 2018 onwards it seemed to lose its sparkle as growth and the share price slowed. A revised strategy appears to be infusing new energy into the group.

Value retailer Mr Price has acquired Yuppiechef, the upmarket kitchen products retailer, for a sum that was not disclosed, but which represents 1% of its R47-billion market capitalisation. This is well below the 5% market cap threshold at which the JSE requires mandatory disclosure.

Yuppiechef burst on to the online scene almost 15 years ago, founded by two friends, Andrew Smith and Shane Dryden, who shared a passion for cooking and an interest in kitchen tools. The brand initially started with 32 products and now stocks thousands, including 300 of the world's leading brands. Their focus on quality and service, which saw a handwritten thank-you note included in every delivery, convinced a still-sceptical public to shop online.

Fast forward 10 years and the team has recognised that many shoppers prefer the physical store experience and so Yuppiechef's online platform expanded to include seven physical stores, as well as a wholesale division, which develops and...