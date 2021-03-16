South Africa: Duduzane Zuma, the Princeling Who Would Be King

analysis

Over the past few months there have been reports about Duduzane Zuma, the son of Jacob Zuma, possibly running for the ANC (and South Africa) presidency. At the weekend, he told Rapport newspaper that he was definitely going to challenge for the ANC's leadership. It's no exaggeration to say the odds are stacked against him.

Duduzane Zuma has no track record in the ANC, no constituency, and for many, no reputation.

There is also no evidence that he can offer solutions, a plan or even a vision for South Africa's future.

He is also vastly different from his father in ways that could count against him.

That said, he does appear to have money, bucketloads of it. Sometimes, in politics, that is all you need.

Zuma's promise to Rapport newspaper (and published in English in City Press) appears to be that he is now his "own man", while also seeking to continue some of his father's policies, specifically the RET red meat of nationalising the SA Reserve Bank, implementing free higher education, and land expropriation without compensation.

Still, he has...