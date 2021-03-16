South Africa: WC Government and City of Cape Town Trapped in a Legal Game of Spatial Injustice Over Landmark Tafelberg Judgment

analysis

It is alarming that the municipal leaders of South Africa's most spatially divided city believe they do not have a legal, as well as moral, duty to reverse spatial apartheid in the region where it was most brutally implemented.

Despite their stated commitment to spatial redress, both the Western Cape provincial government and the City of Cape Town were back in court on Friday, 12 March, arguing for leave to appeal "the Tafelberg judgment" - a high court ruling that has been celebrated by housing activists for its potential to redress the shameful and divisive legacy of spatial apartheid in Cape Town. Their arguments raise serious concerns about the state's understanding of how to use well-located land to begin reversing the legacy of spatial injustice that continues to shape our city.

There is a game that land and housing activists play to think about spatial injustice. Players are divided into four sections of a room, with more people crowded at the back and everyone instructed to throw two balls into a basket that's placed at the front. If your ball goes in, you may move forward. If not, you stay where you are.

It is obvious that the game's unfair...