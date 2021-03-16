Nigeria: Kel P Vows to Win Next Year Grammys , After Loosing Two Nominations

16 March 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigerian music producer, Udoma Peter Kelvin Amba better known as Kel P, has painfully vowed to win Grammys next year after loosing out again on Sunday night, despite two consecutive Grammy Nominations.

"We no win again this year... Not relenting, it must come next year. #DaBully," he stated via his Twitter handle.

It would be recalled that Kel P worked on Skip Marley's single 'Faith' off his EP 'Higher Place'.

'Higher Place' was nominated for 'Best Reggae Album' at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

The album was nominated under 'Best Reggae Album' alongside Buju Banton's 'Upside Down,' Maxi Priest's 'It All Comes Back To Love', Toots & The Maytals' 'Got to be Tough,' and The Wailers' 'One World'. Toots & The Maytal emerged winner of that category.

Also in 2019, Kel P got a Grammy nomination for his work on African Giant (Burna Boy's album).

Kel P is currently signed to Aristokrat Records. He was credited by OkayAfrica, as one of the key figure who have helped take Afrobeats to new heights.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies
Kenya Quits Boundary Dispute Case With Somalia
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
Jubilation for Nigeria as Burna Boy, Wizkid Win Grammys

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.