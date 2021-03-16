Sudan: North Darfur Village Attacked By Gunmen

Darfur — Dozens of armed men riding camels and horses shot at displaced persons from Fata Borno camp as they brought firewood to the village of Amar Allah in North Darfur on Saturday. Three persons were injured.

Yahya El Khums told Radio Dabanga that Adam Mohamed Yagoub (31) was shot, and Husnia Abdelrahman and Zainab Yousef were beaten with sticks and whips. The injured have been taken to a local hospital. Some of them are in a serious condition.

The displaced demand that they are protected by a security force when they work on their farms or when they search for firewood. They stressed that the force stationed in Fata Borno camp should be held accountable for not playing its role in protecting the people.

South Darfur

In South Darfur, seven people died on Saturday evening in a traffic accident in the Douma area on the road connecting Nyala and Kabkabiya.

A person from Kabkabiya told Radio Dabanga that five of the deceased belonged to the same Kabkabiya family. They had visited Nyala for social reasons and were returning to Kabkabiya.

On Saturday, there was a crash on a road leading out of El Fasher, capital of North Darfur, which led to the death of five soldiers.

UNAMID base

The joint United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) mission base in Manawashi, Mershing locality, South Darfur, has been looted and vandalised. Last month, this also happened in Saraf Omra, North Darfur.

Acting on behalf of the South Darfur wali (governor), Hamid El Tajani announced yesterday that a committee to investigate the looting will be formed. He said that the results need to be published shortly. He affirmed that the state government is committed to protecting the UNAMID base.

Abyei Area

People from the Abyei Area told Radio Dabanga that armed men riding a rickshaw intercepted a commercial vehicle on its way to the Anit market about 10 kilometers north of Abyei.

The perpetrators opened fire at the vehicle, which led to the death of the driver. Three others were wounded, including a woman and a 13-year-old child. The wounded have been taken to Abyei Hospital. The perpetrators fled to an unknown destination.