Sudan: North Darfur Village Attacked By Gunmen

15 March 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Darfur — Dozens of armed men riding camels and horses shot at displaced persons from Fata Borno camp as they brought firewood to the village of Amar Allah in North Darfur on Saturday. Three persons were injured.

Yahya El Khums told Radio Dabanga that Adam Mohamed Yagoub (31) was shot, and Husnia Abdelrahman and Zainab Yousef were beaten with sticks and whips. The injured have been taken to a local hospital. Some of them are in a serious condition.

The displaced demand that they are protected by a security force when they work on their farms or when they search for firewood. They stressed that the force stationed in Fata Borno camp should be held accountable for not playing its role in protecting the people.

South Darfur

In South Darfur, seven people died on Saturday evening in a traffic accident in the Douma area on the road connecting Nyala and Kabkabiya.

A person from Kabkabiya told Radio Dabanga that five of the deceased belonged to the same Kabkabiya family. They had visited Nyala for social reasons and were returning to Kabkabiya.

On Saturday, there was a crash on a road leading out of El Fasher, capital of North Darfur, which led to the death of five soldiers.

UNAMID base

The joint United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) mission base in Manawashi, Mershing locality, South Darfur, has been looted and vandalised. Last month, this also happened in Saraf Omra, North Darfur.

Acting on behalf of the South Darfur wali (governor), Hamid El Tajani announced yesterday that a committee to investigate the looting will be formed. He said that the results need to be published shortly. He affirmed that the state government is committed to protecting the UNAMID base.

Abyei Area

People from the Abyei Area told Radio Dabanga that armed men riding a rickshaw intercepted a commercial vehicle on its way to the Anit market about 10 kilometers north of Abyei.

The perpetrators opened fire at the vehicle, which led to the death of the driver. Three others were wounded, including a woman and a 13-year-old child. The wounded have been taken to Abyei Hospital. The perpetrators fled to an unknown destination.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for South African Actors Ngubane and Maqashalala
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies
Museveni Admits Uganda Poll Cheating, Blames Bobi Wine
Kenya Quits Boundary Dispute Case With Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.