South Africa: Eskom's De Ruyter On Performance - 'We Are Not Where We Want to Be'

15 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

Eskom group chief executive André de Ruyter has admitted that the state-run power utility was 'not where we want to be in terms of performance' and that power supply shortfalls can be expected for another five years. Translation: Buy candles and kiss meaningful economic growth for the next few years goodbye.

De Ruyter made the remarks during a virtual briefing on Monday delivered by himself and other top Eskom brass. As the briefing took place, load shedding was taking place in the area around Megawatt Park.

"While there is an improvement on some aspects of the generation plant due to concerted efforts by Eskom employees, we are not where we want to be in terms of performance. The ultimate aim is to improve performance to reduce the risk of load shedding. The enormity of this task cannot be overstated," De Ruyter said.

"Eskom has to reiterate, there will be a shortfall in supply of electricity of approximately 4,000 megawatts over the next five years as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa," De Ruyter said.

That is half a decade that South Africa simply cannot afford, if meaningful economic growth and development are to be achieved. It's...

