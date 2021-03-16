Gambia: Brikama Area Council Presents Over D1Million to Communities in WCR

Brikama Area Council on Friday 11 March, presented three Cheques to three communities in the West Coast Region amounting to One million, Two Hundred and Eight Thousand Dalasi (D1, 208, 000)

The beneficiary communities are Busumbala, Mamuda and Toubacuta.

Meanwhile, about 110 students of different schools in the region also benefited from educational learning materials and financial support.

Council official said the monies are meant to support the completion of the fencing of Busumbala mini stadium in Kombo North, the completion of a market project in Mamuda in Kombo south, and the upgrading of a community solar water pumping system in Toubacouta in the Kombo East.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony held at the BAC office in Brikama, the Chief Executive Officer of the said council, Modou Jonga said the presentation is meant to upgrade the solar water pumping system in Toubacouta in the sum of D488, 000; and completion of the perimeter fence of the Busumbala mini stadium in the tune of D250, 000 as well as the completion of a Community Market at Mamuda in the sum of D200, 000, and financial assistance to 110 students in the sum of D270, 000, donation of 100 textbooks entitled: comprehensive Social and Environmental Studies for Upper Basic School.

"These supports are in line with our strategic objectives and our development approach with emphasis on people taking the lead in their own development activities," he stated.

He highlighted that the interventions are expected to enhance the creation of recreational facilities for the young people, improving access to safe drinking water as basic human rights and improving the socio-economic status of the inhabitants of the communities.

He disclosed that they are giving aid to 50 female and 60 male students across 68 Upper Basic and 42 Senior School in the region.

Lamin Sanneh the Governor of West coast Region, said the intervention marks the improvement of lives of communities in the region, while saying access to clean water is a right of every human.

The chairman of BAC, Sheriff Sonko said the intervention is a promise that the council is fulfilling by giving back 60% of the revenue they collected from the people.